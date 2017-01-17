MSU's Suzy Merchant takes medical leave of absence

February 05 2016: Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant with forward Aerial Powers (23) during a Big 10 women's basketball match at Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland. Maryland defeated Michigan State 85-76. (Photo: Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images)

EAST LANSING - Suzy Merchant is taking a medical leave of absence from the Michigan State women's basketball program, the school announced this afternoon.

The 10th year Spartan coach is taking a leave after Saturday experiencing similar conditions as she did when she fainted on the sidelines during a victory over Illinois earlier this month. Merchant remained in New Jersey for more testing after Saturday's contest at Rutgers.

A time frame for Mechant's return to the program is to be determined.

Associate head coach Amaka Agugua will fill in as MSU's interim coach while Merchant is out.

The Spartans (13-5, 3-2 Big Ten) play at Northwestern at 9 tonight before returning home Sunday for a home contest against Purdue.

