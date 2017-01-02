Cotton Bowl: Western Michigan falls just short, 24-16 to Wisconsin

Jan 2, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Zach Terrell (11) throws the ball as Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) defends in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Western Michigan proved it belonged on the big stage on Monday, but a big and talented Wisconsin team dashed the Broncos' hopes of an undefeated season and Cotton Bowl victory.

The eighth-ranked Badgers held on for a 24-16 victory over the 15th-ranked Broncos in the 81st annual Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium.

Western Michigan finished the season with a program-best 13-1 record, while Wisconsin ended the year 11-3 overall.

Western Michigan All-American receiver Corey Davis gave the Broncos hope for a late comeback when he hauled in an 11-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Zach Terrell with 3:27 left in regulation. Kicker Butch Hampton missed the PAT, and the ensuing onside kick attempted was muffed by Wisconsin's Jazz Peavy before the ball rolled out of bounds.

Wisconsin tight end Troy Fumagalli caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Alex Hornibrook with 12:26 to play in the fourth quarter. Fumagalli, who finished with six receptions for a game-high 83 yards, also came up with a big third down catch on Wisconsin's final drive that allowed the Badgers to keep the Broncos' offense off the field for a potential comeback.

In their final games as Broncos, Terrell finished 16-of-28 passing for 157 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while Davis had six receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Wisconsin's first drive spanned 11 plays and 75 yards, capped off by a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Corey Clement. The Badgers began their next drive on their own 12-yard-line, but would need just seven plays to cover 88 yards. Running back Dare Ogunbowale had a 20-yard run that set himself up for a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Badgers a 14-0 lead with 3:23 to play in the first quarter.

Western's Michigan's best drive of the first half included two plays that were reviewed and reversed. The first came on a Jarvion Franklin fumble that was recovered by Wisconsin, but video evidence showed his knee was down. Later, receiver Carrington Thompson hauled in a first down catch as he was falling out of bounds that was initially ruled incomplete. The 16-yard drive was finished off when Terrell took a bootleg outside and cut back inside on linebacker Garrett Dooley for a 2-yard touchdown run to cut Wisconsin's lead to 14-7 with 5:27 to play in the half.

The Badgers would tack on a 30-yard field goal by Andrew Endicott with :18 to play in the second quarter to take a 17-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Western Michigan had the ball to open the second half, and rattled off an 11-play drive that spanned five minutes. Hampton made it a one-score game when he connected on a 27-yard field goal to cut Wisconsin's lead to 17-10, becoming the Mid-American Conference's all-time leader in single-season scoring.

Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards - a former Western Michigan commit - gave the Badgers great field position when he intercepted Terrell on the Broncos' 12-yard-line. Three plays later, Hornibrook found Fumagalli in the back of the endzone for an 8-yard touchdown pass to push Wisconsin's lead to 24-10.

Fumagalli would be named the Cotton Bowl Offensive Player of the Game, while Edwards was selected as the Defensive Player of the Game with 10 tackles.

Facing a fourth-and-4 at the 11-yard-line, Terrell lobbed a pass high into the endzone, where Davis fought off a defender to make a touchdown catch and give the Broncos a fighting chance. Fittingly, it was the final time the duo connected, as their 51st touchdown tied the all-time FBS record.

The announced attendance was 59,615 - the lowest in the six years the game has been held at AT&T Stadium and the lowest for the Cotton Bowl since 1998, when 59,215 fans watched UCLA and Texas A&M at the old Cotton Bowl Stadium.

