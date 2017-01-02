Follow live: WMU vs. Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Western Michigan Broncos are taking on Wisconsin during the Cotton Bowl at 1 p.m. Monday.
Battle Creek's Nick Buckley will be covering the game along with Detroit Free Press' Shawn Windsor and Milwaukee Sentinel Wisconsin beat writer Jeff Potrykus.
Follow along as they cover the game from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
If you can't see the live coverage, try refreshing your browser. If you're viewing this on the mobile app, go here.
Battle Creek Enquirer
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs