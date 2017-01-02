WZZM
Close

Follow live: WMU vs. Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl

Nick Buckley, Battle Creek Enquirer , WZZM 2:28 PM. EST January 02, 2017

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Western Michigan Broncos are taking on Wisconsin during the Cotton Bowl at 1 p.m. Monday.

Battle Creek's Nick Buckley will be covering the game along with Detroit Free Press' Shawn Windsor and Milwaukee Sentinel Wisconsin beat writer Jeff Potrykus.

Follow along as they cover the game from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

If you can't see the live coverage, try refreshing your browser. If you're viewing this on the mobile app, go here

Battle Creek Enquirer

WZZM

Contrasting styles to meet in Cotton Bowl Classic

WZZM

Cotton Bowl: Scouting report

WZZM

Exploring Dallas before the Cotton Bowl

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories