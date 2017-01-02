Follow live: WMU vs. Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl

Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Zach Terrell (11) throws during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2017 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. (Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Western Michigan Broncos are taking on Wisconsin during the Cotton Bowl at 1 p.m. Monday.

Battle Creek's Nick Buckley will be covering the game along with Detroit Free Press' Shawn Windsor and Milwaukee Sentinel Wisconsin beat writer Jeff Potrykus.

Follow along as they cover the game from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

If you can't see the live coverage, try refreshing your browser. If you're viewing this on the mobile app, go here.

<p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p>

Battle Creek Enquirer