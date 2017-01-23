Mamma mia! Michigan football headed to Rome for spring practice

ANN ARBOR - Michigan's spring trip to Rome is official.

The football program announced today it will travel to Italy for a week of spring practice "toward the end of winter semester in April." The Wolverines will conduct three of their 15 allotted spring practices overseas, working out at the facilities of the AS Roma soccer club.

The trip also will have educational components, seeing the sights of the city. There will be a youth clinic and a scrimmage open to the public.

The open practice for the public in Ann Arbor -- instead of a spring game, apparently -- will be before the trip, on April 15 at Michigan Stadium.

"We were looking to provide our student-athletes with a great educational, cultural and international football experience," U-M coach Jim Harbaugh said in a released statement. "I am excited that our student-athletes will be able to take advantage of this amazing educational opportunity, be exposed to another culture, and be ambassadors for the United States and the University of Michigan during our visit to Rome."

