Michigan football's Drake Harris says he's moving to cornerback

ANN ARBOR - For three years, Michigan fans have wondered: Where's Drake Harris?

The record-setting receiver in high school gave a new answer Monday night when he tweeted he will be moving to cornerback. "Excited to start my next journey on the defensive side of the ball! Wide receiver to Cornerback"

He also may be switching numbers as his Twitter profile lists him as No. 12.

Excited to start my next journey on the defensive side of the ball! Wide receiver ➡️ Cornerback 😈 — Drake Harris (@drakeharris14) May 15, 2017

After missing his senior year of high school at Grand Rapids Christian with a hamstring injury, a similar problem arose during his first year at Michigan and he redshirted.

In the two years since, he has eight catches for 50 yards. Expected to be a deep-ball and jump ball threat, he doesn't have a catch longer than 13 yards.

Why cornerback? At 6 feet 4, 188 pounds, Harris would be one of the tallest DBs and may be thinking about his future. U-M's Jeremy Clark, who has similar height, was drafted in the sixth round by the New York Jets in last month's NFL draft, primarily because of his size.

Harris has two more years of eligibility to adapt to the position. U-M has little depth at the position now. At receiver, he would have been one of many, especially with four four- and five-star freshmen receivers debuting this fall.

