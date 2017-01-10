Michigan star Jabrill Peppers leaving early for the NFL

Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jabrill Peppers (5) runs as Ohio State Buckeyes defenders Terry McLaurin (83) and Eric Glover-Williams (19) pursue during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. (Photo: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

ANN ARBOR, MICH. - Jabrill Peppers is leaving, officially.

Michigan’s do-everything redshirt sophomore announced today that he’s forgoing his final two seasons of college eligibility and declaring for the NFL draft.

Though the decision was expected by many, especially after a forbes.com report that he had chosen CAA’s Jimmy Sexton and Patrick Collins as his agents and a previous report that his mother was interviewing agents, there's now official closure on his Michigan career.

He is widely projected as a first-round pick, with some suggesting he might go in the top 10 because of his versatility.

Peppers basically played the 2015 and 2016 seasons at U-M, after taking a medical redshirt after suffering a leg injury as a freshman in 2014. Yet those two seasons were remarkably impactful, becoming Michigan’s first Heisman Trophy finalist since 2003. He finished fifth in the voting.

When U-M coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff arrived in January 2015, Peppers was moved from cornerback to safety, where he started on a veteran defense. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and was named the conference's freshman of the year with 10 passes defended. Peppers also was a kick and punt returner, the most productive at Michigan since Steve Breaston a decade earlier. He averaged 27.9 yards per kick return, which would have been the sixth-best season in U-M history if he had enough to qualify, and 11.4 per punt return.

His performance in 2016 amplified all of that. Even at 205 pounds, Peppers willingly filled new defensive coordinator Don Brown's hole at strongside linebacker, leading the nation in tackles for loss through the first three weeks while also ranking fourth nationally in punt return average.

His versatility became his trademark, and Peppers ended the regular season having played 15 positions and 933 total snaps.

Though he was far less productive in the second half of the season, he finished with 72 tackles (16 for loss), a forced fumble and an interception. He became the first Big Ten player to win three individual awards in one season, as he was named defensive player of the year, linebacker of the year and return specialist of the year.

"It definitely means a lot. I definitely put the work in and it’s great to be rewarded," Peppers said on the BTN broadcast that night. "This, I like to think of as a team award. I’d like to thank the scout team, first and foremost -- they gave great looks all year. Coach Brown did a great job all year putting us in positions to excel, so I guess this is a byproduct of all that."

The accolades went to a national level when he won the Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player and the Lott IMPACT Trophy as the best defensive player of high character.

But the most visible stamp on his career -- other than becoming a unanimous All-America, U-M’s first since Jake Long in 2007 -- came with the invitation to the Heisman ceremony. Harbaugh started the hype train after Peppers' stunning performance in a 78-0 win over Rutgers in October.

"There's nothing he can't do," Harbaugh said that night, comparing Peppers to Jim Thorpe. "It's the darnedest thing I've ever seen. In my humble opinion, I think we're looking at a Heisman Trophy winner and candidate."

While helping guide Michigan to 20 wins in his two seasons, Peppers lived up to the recruiting hype placed on him. His commitment out of Paramus (N.J.) Catholic was a saga in itself. As the No. 3-ranked player in the country in the 247Sports Composite, Peppers committed to U-M with a rap on an ESPN broadcast on May 26, 2013.

Growing up a Michigan fan in East Orange, N.J., Peppers visited U-M in April 2013 and named Michigan his leader that week. From there, it was a case of U-M trying to hold on.

As the 2013 season began to slide, then-Michigan athletic director Dave Brandon released a public letter of support for then-coach Brady Hoke, writing, “Our coaches are recruiting nationally from New Jersey to California, from Michigan to Florida … ”

He was not allowed to name unsigned recruits, but the allusion was apparent. U-M had little recruiting base in New Jersey outside of Peppers.

But Peppers' success at U-M rebooted Michigan's appeal in New Jersey. Peppers came with fellow Paramus prospect Juwann Bushell-Beatty in the 2014 class and laid the groundwork for others to follow. His Paramus coach, Chris Partridge, was hired as U-M's director of player personnel and then became Peppers' linebackers coach for 2016. The No. 1 player in the country, defensive lineman Rashan Gary, signed in 2016, leading a massive class in which U-M swept most of New Jersey's top prospects.

Harbaugh was Paramus' graduation speaker in 2016, days after holding a satellite camp at the school.

New Jersey's No. 1 prospect in 2017, Paramus linebacker Drew Singleton, is committed to the Wolverines, as well.

But not everything was perfect in Peppers' tenure. He battled the leg injuries as a freshman and decided a month into that season that he wanted to redshirt. In 2015, he suffered a mysterious hand injury between the Ohio State game and the Citrus Bowl and did not suit up for the game. Then he was injured in a special teams drill the day before last month's Orange Bowl. He tested the injured hamstring before the game but said it limited him too much to play.

After the game, Peppers was in tears and said he hadn’t yet made his NFL decision.

"The fact we couldn't send these seniors out the right way, the fact that I couldn't play, that (stuff) just hurt," he said, wiping away tears. "I couldn't even run. I told myself, if I was at least 80%, I was going to go. But at that point, you're just going to hurt the team if you can't run. They count on you to play a certain way."

As he sat in front of his locker at Hard Rock Stadium, it was one of his final moments as a U-M football player.

Detroit Free Press