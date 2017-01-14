From left, WMU President Dr. John Nunn, WMU AD Kathy Beauregard, football coach Tim Lester and his wife, Dawn Lester, pose for photographs after being introduced as the new WMU football coach Saturday afternoon. (Photo: Seth Graves / For the Battle Creek Enquirer)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - It's an experience many won't know in their lifetime. But Bronco Tim Lester is heading back to his favorite city -- this time, on the sidelines.

"I'm honored to be the head football coach at my alma mater, Western Michigan University," WMU head football coach Tim Lester said. He replaces the former coach and newly-minted Minnesota football coach, P.J. Fleck.

Lester recently had a coaching job at the Big Ten school, Purdue University. He also played for Western from 1996-99 and will now return as head coach.

"When you were out there and your put your body on the line, and you wore a logo on the side of your head, that's a special part," Lester said.

And with the Broncos coming off a 13-0 record in their regular season, Lester wants to see that momentum continue.

"We have expectations to win the MAC next year, and that's what they should be, it's a realistic expectation. I would want to work at Western Michigan University no matter how good or bad they were," Lester said.

Lester met with the team on Friday.

"They're a resilient group, I don't think you win 13 games without being pretty mentally tough so they're tough and I could tell the moment I walked in the ovation they gave me, I had to ask them to sit down eventually -- was fantastic, it made me feel welcome," Lester said.

Along with keeping the focus on the field and on the players' academics, Lester knows the importance of strengthening the relationship within the Bronco community.

"In 1999, I think we sold out of -- I think every game -- I mean, this community lifted us up and made us even a harder team to beat and I thought we were pretty good, but we were harder because of them and they were a part of us," Lester said.

It's full steam ahead for the Broncos and for Western Michigan fans.

"Make sure they know we're their for them and they'll be there for us," Lester said. "I've seen it before and instead of being out there in the middle of the pocket, I'll be standing on the sidelines."

Lester's first goal is solidifying the recruits. Signing day is just a few weeks away, so Lester said he will focus on bringing in those strong players and continuing to build his staff.

