Northern Mich. OL Anthony Herbert, 20, dies, reportedly after workout

Northern Michigan offensive lineman Anthony Herbert died in his dorm room on Jan. 17. He was 20. (Photo: Ryan Garza DFP)

MARQUETTE, MICH. - Northern Michigan University announced Tuesday, Jan. 17, that football player Anthony Herbert, 20, died in his dorm room in Marquette.

ESPN reports that Herbert participated in a morning workout, then had breakfast before returning to his dorm room. Emergency medical staff was called to Herbert's room, but attempts to resuscitate the player were unsuccessful.

"Anthony's passing is felt deeply by many," NMU athletic director Forrest Karr said in a released statement. "He made a positive impact on our campus and was everything we hope for in a student-athlete. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we are focused on supporting them during this difficult time."

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Herbert, a graduate of Lapeer High School, was a redshirt freshman this past season and was the starting left guard, according to the athletic department's website. He played in all 11 games and was named to the all-GLIAC academic team.

"In my brief time with Anthony, I could tell that he was a great young man," Northern Michigan coach Kyle Nystrom said in the statement. "He was well respected by his coaches and teammates and was a leader on the offensive line. We are devastated by this tragedy, and we are keeping his family in our prayers."

