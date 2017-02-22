‘Nothing pretty,' but Michigan's late run gets it done

Feb 22, 2017; Piscataway, NJ, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Zak Irvin drives against Rutgers Scarlet Knights center C.J. Gettys during the first half at Louis Brown Athletic Center. (Photo: Noah K. Murray, USA TODAY Sports)

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Survive and advance, even in February.

Staring at a potentially crushing blow, Michigan found its reserve tank Wednesday night.

Trailing lowly Rutgers, U-M huddled in a time-out with 6:38 remaining and trailing by four.

The adrenaline shot worked as the Wolverines ripped off 10 unanswered points and finished off a 68-64 victory at the Rutgers Athletic Center.

There were many moments of concern, including more free-throw struggles (nine misses, 56% in the second half) and poor shooting (40.7%). But in this game — as much as any the rest of the regular season — only the result mattered.

Michigan (18-10, 8-7 Big Ten) needed the win for its NCAA tournament résumé — not because Rutgers is good, but because the Scarlet Knights are so bad. Rutgers’ No. 153 RPI meant it was a loss a bubble team can’t afford.

With three regular-season games left — including hosting league-leading Purdue — the loss would increase the pressure on Senior Night.

But the Wolverines held on.

“There’s some games that you’ve just got to grind out and, as time goes on, I find out those are some of the best you ever have,” coach John Beilein said after his 500th Division I victory. “To get that eighth win in the conference, to get that 18th win overall. They fought us tooth and nail every minute, and we just had enough. We had enough grit. There was nothing pretty about that one at all. But sometimes those games that could be ugly are beautiful wins.”

Rutgers (13-16, 2-14) got within three in the final 20 seconds and had a three-pointer attempt to tie. But the Scarlet Knight missed the open look and the put-back, allowing Zak Irvin (16 points, three after halftime) to split his free throws for the final margin.

The turning point came in that late second-half time-out, where the Wolverines — 2-7 on the road in the Big Ten — had to save their season.

Trailing, 56-52, they discussed composure.

“To not get rattled, a lot has happened in the game, they’re a really dangerous team, they’ve got a lot of talent ... so throughout the game we expected a run, and it just so happened to be at that time,” Derrick Walton said. “Coach B did a great job of making sure everybody’s on the same page, and we came out and executed some plays down the stretch, and it kind of prevailed us to the victory tonight.”

Those 10 straight points put them up six with 3:48 left, and it looked safe. But U-M made it interesting by not scoring another field goal and missing three of their final eight free throws.

Michigan had a chance to put it away early in the second half, leading by 10 with 15 minutes remaining, but couldn’t do it. Rutgers’ leading scorers — Corey Sanders (15 points), Mike Williams (14) and Nigel Johnson (12) — had strong second halves.

Michigan led, 35-28, at halftime, but it was hardly a proud performance.

After a sizzling start (10-for-17, 58.8%), the Wolverines went ice cold, hitting only two of their final 11 shots of the half and failing to score a field goal in the last 4:30.

They limped home in each half, but given the result after the previous road woes, they weren’t complaining.

“Everybody in the country, you go on the road, and the toughest thing to do is to win,” Walton said. “Especially with a team like Rutgers that had so many talented guys at each position. Tonight was just different, that was a different type of feel for the guys. I wouldn’t say we weren’t worried, but there was a calm factor.”

