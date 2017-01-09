Peyton Manning named into the College Football Hall of Fame

Quarterback Peyton Manning of the University of Tennessee sets to throw a pass during the Volunteers 17-13 loss to the University of Alabama on Oct. 15, 1994. (Photo: Rick Stewart, Getty Images)

The National Football Foundation announced Monday former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Peyton Manning was a first-ballot selection to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Manning is set to become the 20th University of Tennessee football player to receive induction, according to the NFF.

The 60th NFF Awards Dinner is scheduled for Dec. 5, 2017, at the New York Hilton Midtown.

Related: University of Tennessee football players and coaches in the College Football Hall of Fame

"The Sheriff" owns multiple Tennessee records, including wins by a starting quarterback (39-6 record as a starter), passing yards (11,201), touchdown passes (89), total touchdowns (101, 89 passing/12 rushing) passing attempts (1,381), completions (863), completion percentage (62.5) and career 300-yard games (18).

Manning, 40, retired from professional football in March 2016 after winning five NFL MVPs and two Super Bowls. He played at the University of Tennessee from 1994-1997.

Manning joins his father Archie Manning in the College Football Hall of Fame, making them the first father-son duo to both be inducted as players.

The College Football Hall of Fame is located at 250 Marietta St. Northwest in Atlanta.

MORE: Timeline of Peyton Manning's career

2017 College Football Hall of Fame class

Players :

Bob Crable – LB, Notre Dame (1978-81)

LB, Notre Dame (1978-81) Marshall Faulk – RB, San Diego State (1991-93)

RB, San Diego State (1991-93) Kirk Gibson – WR, Michigan State (1975-78)

WR, Michigan State (1975-78) Matt Leinart – QB, Southern California (2003-05)

QB, Southern California (2003-05) Peyton Manning – QB, Tennessee (1994-97)

QB, Tennessee (1994-97) Bob McKay – OT, Texas (1968-69)

OT, Texas (1968-69) Dat Nguyen – LB, Texas A&M (1995-98)

LB, Texas A&M (1995-98) Adrian Peterson – RB, Georgia Southern (1998-2001)

RB, Georgia Southern (1998-2001) Mike Ruth – NG, Boston College (1982-85)

NG, Boston College (1982-85) Brian Urlacher – DB, New Mexico (1996-99)



Coaches :

Danny Ford – 122-59-5 (66.9 percent); Clemson (1978-89), Arkansas (1993-97)

122-59-5 (66.9 percent); Clemson (1978-89), Arkansas (1993-97) Larry Kehres – 332-24-3 (92.9 percent); Mount Union (Ohio) (1986-2012)

332-24-3 (92.9 percent); Mount Union (Ohio) (1986-2012) Steve Spurrier – 228-89-2 (71.8 percent); Duke (1987-89), Florida (1990-2001), South Carolina (2005-15)

(© 2017 WBIR)