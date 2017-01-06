P.J. Fleck finalizing deal to become Minnesota's head coach

Western Michigan head coach P.J. Fleck takes the field before the Broncos faced Eastern Michigan on Oct. 22 at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo. (Photo: Battle Creek Enquirer)

P.J. Fleck will row his boat to Minneapolis.

The Western Michigan coach, who engineered a turnaround in Kalamazoo and a Cotton Bowl bid this season, will leave to take the job at Minnesota, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because the school had not announced the move.

The two sides are still working on finalizing parameters of the deal.

The 36-year old Fleck spent four seasons at Western Michigan and leaves with a 30-22 record. He brought the program from 1-11 in his first season to the national spotlight this year, finishing 13-1 with a 24-16 loss to Wisconsin at the Cotton Bowl.

His trademark slogan "Row The Boat" and his boundless energy made him an instant sensation, but the fact he also delivered results in the Mid-American Conference this season made him an obvious candidate for several jobs.

The problem was that few this year were good fits for him — until Minnesota unexpectedly came open last week when the school parted ways with Tracy Claeys after a 9-4 season.

