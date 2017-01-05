P.J. Fleck met with Minnesota officials

Head coach P.J. Fleck celebrates after the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Champaign, Illinois. Western Michigan defeated Illinois 34-10. (Photo: Michael Hickey, Getty Images)

"Fleck Watch" continues.

Western Michigan head coach P.J. Fleck has been mentioned in coaching rumors for roughly two months now, as his national profile grew during an undefeated regular season. Now there's a chance he could be leaving Kalamazoo.

Fleck and his representatives met with University of Minnesota officials on Tuesday in the Chicago area. The Gophers fired their coach Tracy Claeys on Tuesday, one day after Fleck lead the Broncos onto the field in the Cotton Bowl against Wisconsin.

Claeys was fired after a 9 and 4 season and a Holliday Bowl win over Washington State, but leading up to the game the Gopher players threatened to boycott the bowl in the midst of a sexual assault investigation and Claeys supported them. Gopher players have expressed confusion and anger with the decision to fire their coach and rumors continue to swirl of potential transfers if they don't approve the next hire.

Nothing official has come out of the meeting between Fleck and Minnesota but a decision could be reached soon by both parties.

Calls to Western Michigan seeking comment were not returned as of Thursday night.

Fleck has a record of 30-22 in four seasons as Broncos head coach, going from 1-11 in his first year to 13-1 and a MAC championship this past year, the programs first since 1988. The Broncos were also ranked in the Associated Press and Coaches Poll top 25 for the first time ever and finished the season ranked 15th in the College Football Playoff Rankings.