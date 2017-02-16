Prosecutors want continued investigation of MSU football players

Michigan State University football uniform, photographed April 15, 2015. Photo via Michigan State Spartans Facebook . (Photo: Matthew Mitchell, Matthew Mitchell Photography)

LANSING, MICH. - Ingham County Prosecuting Attorney Carol Siemon said she wants "additional information and evidence" from Michigan State University police before making a decision on charges in a sexual assault investigation involving three university football players.

"Upon the review of those materials, I will determine a charging decision in this matter," Siemon said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

The prosecutor's office had received warrant requests earlier in the day and said in a Thursday morning statement it expected a decision on charges "in the short-term future."

Siemon said in the statement Thursday afternoon that detectives "have conducted a thorough and professional investigation " but that her office wanted additional information.

She didn't give a timeline for a decision.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

MSU announced Feb. 9 that three unnamed football players had been suspended while sexual assault investigations related to an on-campus incident in January are being investigated. The three players were removed from campus housing but allowed to remain in classes and on their scholarships.

The university also suspended a staff member associated with the football team and started an investigation of the football program's compliance with university policy, which is being led by an outside law firm. The university's internal Title IX investigation is being led by an outside consultant.

The university confirmed this week that Curtis Blackwell, the football program's director of college advancement and performance and someone who plays a key role in recruiting strategy, had been suspended with pay, but declined to release details or discuss the circumstances surrounding the suspension.

The university also confirmed that Mark Dantonio and his assistant coaches are not suspended and remain full-time university employees.

►Related: Suspended MSU football players still on scholarship

►Related: MSU football recruiting coordinator Curtis Blackwell suspended

This is the second high-profile investigation of sexual assault in progress at MSU. The other involves fired MSU doctor Larry Nassar, who is the subject of more than 60 sexual assault complaints made to law enforcement, including MSU Police. He had served as a trainer for the USA Gymnastics team as well as the MSU women's gymnastics team.

Universities are required by federal law to investigate sexual assault, harassment and dating violence under federal Title IX laws. In 2015, the U.S. Department of Education concluded an investigation into MSU’s handling of sexual assault and relationship violence allegations, which was prompted by complaints against the university. The report determined MSU had failed to respond to complaints in a timely manner and may have contributed to a "sexually hostile environment" on campus.

The university has made wholesale changes since the end of the federal investigation, including more than 30 revised policies, procedures and documents.

MSU is currently facing two federal lawsuits alleging Title IX violations. One was filed by four women in 2015 who say MSU failed to adequately respond to their claims and protect them from retaliation. The other is a federal suit against Nassar, the university and other defendants that also alleges Title IX shortcomings.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

Lansing State Journal