Turnovers, poor shooting doom Michigan in 72-52 loss

LINCOLN, Neb. — There was no comeback this time for Michigan.

The Wolverines trailed 32-21 at halftime and went on to lose to Nebraska, 72-52, on Thursday night at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. Michigan has trailed at halftime in each of its past five games. Michigan had come back to win each of its previous two games, despite the early deficits.

The Wolverines couldn't overcome early turnovers and poor shooting. Michigan had a six-minute scoreless drought in the first half and went almost five minutes without a field goal early in the second half, as it fell behind 45-28. Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman ended the drought with a 3-pointer in the second half, but Anton Gill answered with 3-pointer to give Nebraska a 15-point cushion with 12:23 left.

Charles Matthews finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for the Wolverines. Abdur-Rahkman, who missed five of six shots in the first half, added nine points. Isaiah Livers chipped in eight points for U-M.

Nebraska came into the game leading the Big Ten in 3-point shooting defense, allowing 28.4 percent.

Michigan shot 22.2 percent from 3-point range (4-for-18).

Husker due

Michigan coach John Beilein suffered his first loss in nine games to the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Wolverines. Nebraska beat U-M for the first time since Dec. 12, 1964. That game was also in Lincoln.

First-half struggles

The Wolverines entered the game averaging 9.75 turnovers a game. Michigan committed nine turnovers in the first half and finished with 12.

The Wolverines shot 27.3% on 3-pointers (3-for-11) in the first half, and 32.0% (8-for-25) from the floor. Matthews (10 points) and Isaiah Livers (six points) accounted for 16 of Michigan’s 21 first-half points. Nebraska made 60 percent of its shots in the first half (15-for-25).

Happy Cornhuskers

James Palmer Jr. led Nebraska with a game-high 19 points, including a 3-pointer that put Michigan behind, 56-39, with 7:32 remaining.



Isaiah Roby scored nine points on 4-of-4 shooting in the first half and finished with 14.

Isaac Copeland scored 10 of his 13 points in the first half, while Anton Gill chipped in 10 points.

No Moe

Moritz Wagner didn't score in the first half against Nebraska and finished with two points and seven rebounds for the Wolverines. Wagner scored a career-high 27 points in the 82-72 win at Michigan State on Saturday, and 18 points and 11 rebounds in a 68-67 win against Maryland on Monday.

