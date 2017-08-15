Jim Harbaugh reacts to Charlottesville

(Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to Charlottesville via Twitter on Monday, Aug. 14.

The tweet condoned the use "violence, terror or intimidation," when demonstrating.

Anyone who demonstrates through violence, terror or intimidation are embarrassments to our country & are truly disrespectful to our flag. — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) August 15, 2017

