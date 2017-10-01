Michigan's Nate Johnson catches the ball against Josh Metellus during the team's last practice at Stadio dei Marmi in Rome on April 29, 2017. (Photo: Romain Blanquart, Detroit Free Press)

Michigan second-year defensive back Nate Johnson has been suspended indefinitely by the football program.

The athletic department announced the suspension in a brief release Saturday afternoon, explaining Johnson has been suspended from "all team activities."

Michigan did not provide a reason for the suspension.

A 5-foot-11, 185-pounder from Thompson's Station, Tennessee, Johnson came to Michigan as a receiver in 2016 before switching to cornerback prior to the start of the 2017 season.

He has not played a defensive snap for the Wolverines this season.

Michigan (4-0, 1-0) is on bye this week. The Wolverines return to action next Saturday against Michigan State in Ann Arbor.

