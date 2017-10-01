Michigan second-year defensive back Nate Johnson has been suspended indefinitely by the football program.
The athletic department announced the suspension in a brief release Saturday afternoon, explaining Johnson has been suspended from "all team activities."
Michigan did not provide a reason for the suspension.
A 5-foot-11, 185-pounder from Thompson's Station, Tennessee, Johnson came to Michigan as a receiver in 2016 before switching to cornerback prior to the start of the 2017 season.
He has not played a defensive snap for the Wolverines this season.
Michigan (4-0, 1-0) is on bye this week. The Wolverines return to action next Saturday against Michigan State in Ann Arbor.
