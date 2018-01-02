Michigan's loss at the Outback Bowl got you down? Go get a free Bloomin' Onion

Outback Steakhouse's Bloomin' Onion (Photo: Courtesy of DFP / Outback)

If you're sad about the Michigan Wolverine's blowing their 19-3 lead to South Carolina in the Outback Bowl, don't fret -- you can eat some of your blues away at Outback Steakhouse.

Outback is offering free Bloomin' Onions on Tuesday, Dec. 2. They're suppose to be in celebration of the Gamecocks win, but Wolverine fans can wallow in a little pity.

If Michigan had won the game on New Year's Day, Outback would've offered up free coconut shrimp instead.

If you want your Bloomin' Onion, make sure you say Outback Bowl to your server. The freebie is valid at participating locations and limited to one per table. You can use it with any purchase.

Sorry, Wolverine fans, about the loss -- but hopefully a little comfort food helps to ease the pain.

via GIPHY

