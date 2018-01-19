WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Close

WMU beats Colorado College in OT, 3-2

Jamal Spencer, WZZM 9:59 PM. EST January 19, 2018

Western Michigan rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the third period to force overtime then beat Colorado College, 3-2. 

Scott Moldenhauer broke a scoreless tie by scoring a power play goal with 1:01 left in the 2nd period. 

The Tigers then scored two unanswered goals before Paul Stoykewych tied things up with 5:08 left in regulation. 

30 seconds into OT, Hugh McGing fired a cross-ice pass to Richard Zehnal and his first goal of the year won it for the Broncos. 

© 2018 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories