WMU beats Colorado College in OT, 3-2

Western Michigan rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the third period to force overtime then beat Colorado College, 3-2.

Scott Moldenhauer broke a scoreless tie by scoring a power play goal with 1:01 left in the 2nd period.

The Tigers then scored two unanswered goals before Paul Stoykewych tied things up with 5:08 left in regulation.

30 seconds into OT, Hugh McGing fired a cross-ice pass to Richard Zehnal and his first goal of the year won it for the Broncos.

