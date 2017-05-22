WMU center John Keenoy named to Rimington Trophy watch list

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Western Michigan offensive lineman John Keenoy has been named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List, given to the top center in the country. Keenoy is one of nine centers in the MAC to be named to the list, the most of any conference in the country.



Keenoy started all 14 games at center last season for the Broncos, and has been the full-time center since the beginning of his true freshman season in 2015. Last year he was part of an offensive line that was ranked No. 4 in the country by Pro Football Focus. His group opened holes for the team to rush for over 300 yards three times. He finished the year on the All-MAC Second Team.



Off the field, Keenoy was named to the 2016 All-MAC Academic Team. Keenoy owns a 3.77 GPA in finance.

