WMU faces challenges during short week

A Saturday afternoon game quickly turned into a potentially Saturday night game and ultimately became a Sunday afternoon affair.
Once Western Michigan's game against Akron got postponed from Saturday to Sunday, it altered the way head coach Tim Lester and his staff prepare.
"The coaches are a little bit behind," Lester said. "Sunday normally would have been all Eastern (Michigan) all day but instead it was game day."
The Broncos lost to the Zips 14-13 Sunday afternoon and that gave the team five days instead of their usual six to prepare for their next opponent.
