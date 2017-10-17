WMU faces challenges during short week

A Saturday afternoon game quickly turned into a potentially Saturday night game and ultimately became a Sunday afternoon affair.

Once Western Michigan's game against Akron got postponed from Saturday to Sunday, it altered the way head coach Tim Lester and his staff prepare.

"The coaches are a little bit behind," Lester said. "Sunday normally would have been all Eastern (Michigan) all day but instead it was game day."

The Broncos lost to the Zips 14-13 Sunday afternoon and that gave the team five days instead of their usual six to prepare for their next opponent.

