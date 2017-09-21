WMU Football Announces 2020 Game at Notre Dame

KALAMAZOO, Mich.– Western Michigan University and Notre Dame have announced a contract for Western Michigan to play a football game in Notre Dame, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. WMU will receive a $1.175 million payout from Notre Dame for the contest.

The kickoff time and broadcast details of the game will be announced in the fall of 2020.

Western Michigan and Notre Dame last met on Oct. 16, 2010, as the Broncos became the first Mid-American Conference team to square off against the Fighting Irish since the conference's inception in 1947. The game was played in front of a sell out crowd of 80,795 fans at Notre Dame Stadium. It also marked the first time WMU football played a game on an NBC broadcast.

WMU had twice before faced Notre Dame in program history, in 1919 and 1920. The Broncos will be looking for their first ever victory over the Irish in 2020.

© 2017 WZZM-TV