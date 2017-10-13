Coopersville would get the win here Friday night beating out Holland 28 to 14. Coopersville now has a 6-2 record and Holland is at 5-3 on the year.

In the 2nd Broncos QB Riley Johnson sneaks in for TD, go up 7-0. On the next possession Broncos QB Riley Johnson again finds a hole and runs in for a TD, go up 14-0.

Dutch's Eli Mares goes untouched for TD run, Dutch go for two and get it, 14-8 at the half. In the 3rd Broncos QB Riley Johnson squeezes a 9 yard pass between two defenders to Brendan Wright for TD, go up 21-8

Dutch's Donavon Webb 11yard TD run, shortens deficit to 21-14.

In the 4th with 1:33 left in the game the Broncos seal the deal with Riley Johnson's 3rd TD run of the night.

Broncos go on to win 28-14, and gain their bid to the playoffs.

