Cornerstone cruises past Siena Heights at home

GRAND RAPIDS - Sam Vander Sluis and Kyle Steigenga each posted double-doubles while Cory Cox connected on six 3-pointers as the No. 1 ranked Golden Eagles took down Siena Heights 76-63 on Wednesday night. The victory lifts Cornerstone to 21-2 on the year and 14-1 in the WHAC. CU will travel to Madonna for a 3 p.m. tip on Saturday afternoon.



Game Flow

It was a game that Cornerstone never trailed and was never tied after the opening bucket as CU scored the game's first six points. Riley Costen, Vander Sluis and Steigenga accounted for three layups to get things started and CU would extend their lead to as many as 11 in the opening half on a triple from Cory Cox with 2:00 to play. SHU stayed within striking distance thanks to five made 3-pointers as the score at halftime was 39-31 in favor of CU

A 6-2 run by the Saints to open the second half brought the margin down to just six and the back and forth scoring ensued over the next five minutes until the Golden Eagle put together an 11-0 run finished off by a Vander Sluis layup to up the lead to 18 (61-43). The largest margin of the game of 20 would come with 3:12 to play after the sixth and final triple from Cox.



Say What?

"It was a good win at home as we continue to try and get better each and every night" – Head Coach Kim Elders



By the Numbers

22 – Cory Cox scored a game-high 22 points and was 7/14 from the field (6/11 from behind arc)

34/23 – Steigenga (16/10) and Vander Sluis (18/13) combined for 34 points and 23 rebounds

19 – Assists by the Golden Eagles, led by Steigenga with six

38-28 – CU out-rebounded the Saints by 10 including nine offensive



Up Next

Cornerstone hits the road for Livonia on Saturday as they will face Madonna University at 3 p.m.

