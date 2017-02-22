Cornerstone preps for playoff run

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Last week, #1 Cornerstone lost to Aquinas and the loss knocked the Golden Eagles off top of the NAIA Division 2 basketball rankings and gave the Eagles a nice wake up call as they begin the WHAC tournament Thursday night.

The Eagles open the tournament hosting Siena Heights.

When talking to players and coach Kim Elders about this year's team, everybody says there are favorable comparisons to this squad and the one that won it in 2015 but every team is still different.

This Eagles team had been ranked number one in the country since December 13th, the loss to Aquinas knocked them to number two but humbled the Eagles, showing they can be beat on any night, especially to a team like Siena Heights who they are playing for the third time.

Cornerstone and Siena Heights tip-off Thursday night at 7:30 PM at Mol Arena.

