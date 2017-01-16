Davenport football coach steps down to take a new position

Davenport University Football Coach Lou Esposito resigned in January 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN - Davenport University's inaugural football coach, Lou Esposito, has resigned. Esposito built the team as Davenport started a football program and lead the Panthers in their first season in 2016.

Director of Athletics Paul Lowden says, "Coach Esposito has informed me that he has accepted another position and offered his letter of resignation. I would like to thank Lou for his dedication to Davenport University and the football program. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors."

Esposito said, "I really appreciate the opportunity that was given to be by Davenport. My time has been filled with great memories and I want to thank the administration, coaches, players and fans for their support." He says he is leaving with a heavy heart because so many people sacrificed so much to get the program to this point.

Offensive Coordinator Steve Casula will serve as the Interim Head Coach. Davenport will begin a national search for a new head football coach.

The Panthers had a record of 6-5 in their first season in 2016.

Davenport ranked second in the NAIA in kickoff return average (26.6), third in rushing defense (85.9), fifth in total defense (270.2), eighth in scoring defense (17.5), 12th in opponent third down conversions (31.2) and 17th in total sacks (25) in 2016.

Davenport's football team will play in the NCAA Division II and the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference starting in the Fall of 2017.

