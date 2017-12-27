WZZM
Day 3 of Cornerstone Holiday Hoops Tournament

High School Basketball 12/27/2017

Eric Lloyd, WZZM 11:39 PM. EST December 27, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS - Day 3 of the Cornerstone Holiday Hoops Tournament at Mol Arena

Girls - Forest Hills Central 48, Forest Hills Eastern 36

Boys - Forest Hills Eastern 68, NorthPointe Christian 58

Boys - Hudsonville 76, Lowell 46

