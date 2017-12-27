Close Day 3 of Cornerstone Holiday Hoops Tournament High School Basketball 12/27/2017 Eric Lloyd, WZZM 11:39 PM. EST December 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST GRAND RAPIDS - Day 3 of the Cornerstone Holiday Hoops Tournament at Mol Arena Girls - Forest Hills Central 48, Forest Hills Eastern 36Boys - Forest Hills Eastern 68, NorthPointe Christian 58Boys - Hudsonville 76, Lowell 46 © 2017 WZZM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WZZM Live Radar WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy Grand Rapids beating victim President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park Woman receives 7th OWI conviction Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup WUSA Breaking News More Stories Ottawa County Towing businesses field hundreds of calls Dec 27, 2017, 5:36 p.m. Pets susceptible to injury in frigid temps Dec 27, 2017, 5:35 p.m. Police close 112th at Nunica after fatal crash Dec 27, 2017, 6:39 p.m.
