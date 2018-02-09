Detroit Lions extend GM Bob Quinn's contract

Lions general manager Bob Quinn speaks to reporters concerning the firing of head coach Jim Caldwell on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Allen Park.(Photo: Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press)

ALLEN PARK, MICH. - In case there was any doubt that general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia are tied at the hip, the Detroit Lions on Friday made it contractually so.

The Lions announced a contract extension for Quinn that the team said will match the length of Patricia's deal signed earlier this week. Terms of the contract were not immediately available, but ESPN reported the deal runs through 2022.

Both Quinn and Lions president Rod Wood declined comment on the length of Patricia's deal at Patricia's introductory news conference Wednesday, and Quinn brushed off a question about whether his deal would be extended as well.

"I’m not getting into details about how long," he said.

The Lions hired Quinn to replace Martin Mayhew after the 2015 season, and the Lions have posted back-to-back 9-7 records under his command.

Quinn fired the head coach he inherited, Jim Caldwell, on New Year's Day, and on Monday the Lions finalized a deal with Patricia as head coach.

Quinn and Patricia spent 12 seasons working together in New England, and the two are close friends.

"When Matt and I get together and we start really formulating our plan of what the team wants to look like, which I think we have a pretty good idea of how that’s going to run, obviously me and Matt are going to be tied at the hip in terms of player acquisition," Quinn said Wednesday. "We’re going to get together, we’re going to draft the players that we both want. We’re going to sign the players that we both want. We’re going to develop the players we both want. And you know, those decisions are never going to be one-sided. We’re going to make the best decisions for the Detroit Lions and that’s going to be both of us together."

In his two seasons as general manager, Quinn has targeted several high-priced free agents at positions of need — Marvin Jones at wide receiver in 2016, and Rick Wagner and T.J. Lang for the offensive line last year — while building through the draft.

The Lions took left tackle Taylor Decker with the 16th pick of the first round in Quinn's first draft as GM, and linebacker Jarrad Davis No. 21 overall last year.

Quinn appears to have hit on several mid- and late-round picks, including wide receiver Kenny Golladay (third, 2017), return man Jamal Agnew (fifth, 2017) and defensive end Anthony Zettel (sixth, 2016), while second-rounders A'Shawn Robinson and Teez Tabor will be under the microscope with potentially expanded roles this fall.

Quinn admitted last month that he needs to improve the Lions' last-ranked running game this offseason, and he has major free agent decisions pending with defensive end Ziggy Ansah and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata.

"My goals and vision remain unchanged and I will continue to work diligently at improving this team and every facet of the football operation," Quinn said in a statement released by the team on Friday. "Coach Patricia and I will always work in close concert on any and all football related matters. That process is under way as our coaching and player personnel staffs are collectively preparing for the roster building phase of the off-season."

Said Wood in a statement released by the team, "The contract extension for Bob is most deserving as he continues to lead and improve our football team. It is also important for our entire organization to ensure stability as we move forward with Matt as our new head coach working in partnership with Bob. Moreover, I greatly enjoy my relationship and partnership with Bob. We both look forward to a bright future for the Detroit Lions."

Contact Dave Birkett: dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett. Download our Lions Xtra app for free on Apple and Android!

Detroit Free Press