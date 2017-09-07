Dragons steal Game 2 from Whitecaps

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - Scott Moss hurled six scoreless innings, leading the Dayton Dragons over the West Michigan Whitecaps in a 2-1 win on Thursday.

Dauri Moreta got Austin Athmann to fly out with a runner on second to end the game for his first save of the season.

Moss (14-6) allowed three hits while striking out five and walking one to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the eighth, Dayton added to its lead when Randy Ventura hit an RBI single, bringing home Cassidy Brown.

In the bottom of the ninth, West Michigan saw its comeback attempt come up short after Isaac Paredes scored on a ground out to get within one.

Alfred Gutierrez (10-8) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run and seven hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out nine and walked three.

Paredes doubled and singled for the Whitecaps.

