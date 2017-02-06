Drew Miller seeking second chance

Former Red Wings forward and current Grand Rapids Griffins forward Drew Miller.

Drew Miller doesn't want to be here.

That's not to say that Miller isn't excited about the opportunity to continue his professional hockey career, but after ten years in the NHL, including playing the last seven seasons in Detroit, Miller aspires to make it back to the highest level.

"Coming down from Detroit this is not a move that's a positive one for me," Miller said after morning skate today. "But hopefully I can come here, play some games and see how it plays out. I just want to work hard and continue playing hockey and that's all I can do."

Miller was waived by the Red Wings on January 22nd and after clearing waivers he joined the Griffins last Tuesday. He skated a few days by himself back in the Detroit area but now he's excited to get back on the ice against competition.

His work ethic was on display in his first practice with the team today--after a 75 minute practice, Miller and goaltender Jimmy Howard stayed on the ice for an extra hour working on their game and fine tuning some things as the two prepare to play Wednesday night at home against the Manitoba Moose. Howard is in Grand Rapids on a rehab stint as he continues to work his way back from a December knee injury.

Miller said he plans to lead by example and ultimately work his way back to the NHL.

(© 2017 WZZM)