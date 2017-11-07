Drive win 103-96 over Bulls

Dwight Buycks scored a team-high in 29 points with six rebounds as the Grand Rapids Drive (3-0) overcame a 10-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter for a 103-96 win over the Windy City Bulls (0-2).

Derek Willis added 20 points in only 23 minutes before fouling out and Zeke Upshaw had 13 points off the bench for Grand Rapids.

The Drive will now hit the road after the season-opening homestand, as they will play Westchester on Friday night to open a four-game road trip along the East coast.

© 2017 WZZM-TV