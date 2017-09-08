WZZM
East Grand Rapids tops Lowell on the road

Highlights from EGR vs. Lowell.

Staff , WZZM 11:26 PM. EDT September 08, 2017

The East Grand Rapids Pioneers beat out the Lowell Red Arrows Friday night 16 to 14. 

