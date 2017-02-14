WZZM
Ellis' sharpshooting lifts Spartans to 74-66 win

Chris Solari , Detroit Free Press , WZZM 12:12 AM. EST February 15, 2017

EAST LANSING – An unsuspecting arrow-slinger shot Michigan State to a hot start.

A big run in the second half and some grit down the stretch propelled the Spartans to a critical 74-66 victory Tuesday night at Breslin Center.

After the Buckeyes pulled back within a point nearing the midpoint of the second half, the Spartans erupted for a 17-7 run of their own to appear in control.

Ohio State recovered and got back within seven points on Marc Loving’s three-pointer with 2:27 to play. But off a Nick Ward miss, Joshua Langford soared in for a thunderous two-handed, put-back dunk that sent the home crowd into hysterics with 1:32 left and finally pushed the Spartans over the top.

Alvin Ellis made five straight three-pointers in the first half and finished with 18 points for MSU (16-10, 8-5 Big Ten). Miles Bridges finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Ward had 15 points and five rebounds.

Loving finished with a game-high 22 points for the Buckeyes (15-12, 5-9). JaQuan Lyle scored 10 points, all in the first half for OSU.

The Spartans jumped out to an early lead, behind a breakneck pace and a hot-shooting senior.

Ellis caught fire for a 3-minute, 38-second stretch of the first half, burying one three-pointer after another – five in all, for 15 straight MSU points. The fifth of them gave the Spartans a 21-12 lead.

The Buckeyes clawed back in the game behind Lyle, who played through an ankle injury against Rutgers before missing Saturday’s game against Maryland. Lyle scored all 10 of his opening-half points after Ellis’ last three-pointer of the run. Ohio State used a 10-0 run to pull back in front, but the Spartans closed the half on a 6-2 run to take a 40-34 lead into intermission.

Ward equaled his full-game output from when the two teams met on Jan. 15 in Columbus, a 72-67 MSU loss, with nine first-half points.

The Spartans came out of halftime sizzling, ripping off the first six points to double their lead and force OSU coach Thad Matta to burn a time-out. But the Buckeyes stormed right back with a 12-1 of their own that included three three-pointers.

The Spartans travel to Purdue on Saturday (4 p.m., ESPN).

Detroit Free Press


