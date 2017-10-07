ESPN: Wilton Speight likely out for year with '3 fractured vertebrae'

Sep 23, 2017; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Quarterback Wilton Speight walks off the field with Michigan trainers after an injury in the first quarter against Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports)

Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is likely done for the season, ESPN reported Saturday just before kickoff of the Wolverines' home tilt against Michigan State at Michigan Stadium.

ESPN play-by-play man Chris Fowler said Michigan's fourth-year junior quarterback told the broadcast crew that he suffered "three fractured vertebrae" after taking a hit that knocked him out of the team's win at Purdue two weeks ago.

Fowler also said Speight is "probably" out for the season due to the injury.

Michigan started fifth-year senior John O'Korn in place of Speight on Saturday. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh opted not to disclose any information about Speight's injury earlier this week, only saying he would be out for "multiple" weeks.

Speight went 44 of 81 for 581 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in four starts to begin the 2017 season.

