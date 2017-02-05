Ex-MSU kicker Morten Andersen elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former NFL kicker Morten Andersen speaks with the media after being elected into the NFL Hall of Fame during the NFL Honors at Wortham Theater Saturday in Houston. (Photo: Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports)

HOUSTON - The knock, Morten Andersen said, sounded like it came from a big bear.

“It was more than a knock,” Andersen said. “It was like a bang and yell.”

And when Andersen opened the door to his hotel room, he knew exactly what was waiting on the other side: News that he had just become the second true kicker ever elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“We were in the room with some friends I said, ‘That’s an awful loud knock for room service. Is this a club sandwich?’” Andersen said. “So we opened it and Dave (Baker, the Hall of Fame president), you didn’t have a club sandwich but it was still a nice alternative. It was very emotional, obviously, and crying.”

Former Michigan State kicker Morten Andersen describes what it was like to get a knock on the door telling him he was elected to the Hall of Fame. (Video by Dave Birkett/Detroit Free Press)

Andersen, who played at Michigan State in 1978-81, ended a five-year wait today when he joined LaDainian Tomlinson, Terrell Davis, Kurt Warner, Jason Taylor, Kenny Easley and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in the Class of 2017.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Morten Andersen (5) celebrates a 39-yard field goal to beat the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 17, 1999. (Photo: Ed Reinke, Associated Press)

The NFL’s all-time leading scorer with 2,544 points, Andersen was selected after a five-year wait.

He joins kicker Jan Stenerud and punter Ray Guy as the only specialists in Canton.

“I didn’t know anything about football when I came (from Denmark) in 1977 and barely spoke the language,” Andersen said. “It happened very fast. Watched the jamboree games, metal bleachers, watched the quarterback-center exchange. Said I don’t want to be that guy or that guy. You got a big guy in tight pants bending over and then you got a smaller guy in equally tight pants going up behind him. I said, ‘Ah, ah, ah, no.’ They said you just got to kick and run off the field and that’s what I did for 25, 30 years. It just happened very quickly. Yeah, foot to ball and pick up the check.”

Feb 4, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; (From left to right) Kurt Warner, LaDainian Tomlinson, Jason Taylor, Jerry Jones, Kenny Easley, Terrell Davis, and Morten Andersen pose for photos after being elected into the NFL Hall of Fame during the 6th Annual NFL Honors at Wortham Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

A member of two different all-decade teams (the 1980s and ‘90s), Andersen played 25 seasons for five different teams and is the leading scorer in franchise history for both the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

He said he hopes his induction leads to more kickers and punters making their way to Canton, and mentioned former Lions kickers Eddie Murray and Jason Hanson as Hall-of-Fame possibilities down the road.

Former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue was passed over for election for the fourth time, reportedly by one vote. And ex-Michigan cornerback Ty Law was eliminated in the reduction from 10 to five finalists.

