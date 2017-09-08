WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Fighting Scots fall to West Ottawa Panthers

Highlights from Caledonia vs.West Ottawa

Staff , WZZM 11:56 PM. EDT September 08, 2017

The West Ottawa Panthers won Friday night at home beating out the Caledonia Fighting Scots 35 to 7. 

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories