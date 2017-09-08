Close Fighting Scots fall to West Ottawa Panthers Highlights from Caledonia vs.West Ottawa Staff , WZZM 11:56 PM. EDT September 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The West Ottawa Panthers won Friday night at home beating out the Caledonia Fighting Scots 35 to 7. © 2017 WZZM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WZZM Live Radar WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy Grand Rapids beating victim President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park Woman receives 7th OWI conviction Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup WUSA Breaking News More Stories Lawsuit asks court to restore DACA Sep. 8, 2017, 10:53 p.m. Man accused of sexually assaulting two women at… Sep. 8, 2017, 4:44 p.m. Holocaust survivor and friend of Anne Frank,… Sep. 8, 2017, 6:52 p.m.
