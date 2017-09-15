WZZM
Close

Forest Hills Central beats out Greenville

Highlights from FHC vs. Greenville

Staff , WZZM 12:01 AM. EDT September 16, 2017

Forest Hills Central won against Greenville Friday night  42 to 7. 

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories