Former Woodland Skating Center takes on new identity

Michigan Sports Academies opened its Woodland Fieldhouse on 28th Street SE,and hosted an open house on Friday, Jan. 27. The new facilities have replaced the roller skating rink. (Photo: MSA Woodland Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The former Woodland Skating Center has taken on a new life tonight as an indoor athletic complex.

Michigan Sports Academies opened its Woodland Fieldhouse on 28th Street SE,and hosted an open house on Friday, Jan. 27. The new facilities have replaced the roller skating rink.

After $3.5 million in renovations, the 105,000-square-foot facility now houses four wood floor courts in a climate controlled space and two indoor turf fields measuring over 24,000-square-foot. When Michigan weather starts to heat up, the facility is also home to an outdoor field and sand volleyball court.

To learn more about the facility and to schedule time on a volleyball or basketball court, or indoor turf for lacrosse and soccer, visit www.msawoodland.com or their Facebook page.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)