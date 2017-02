In one of the last weekends of regular season basketball, some of the best on the lakeshore flexed their muslces.

Muskegon Mona Shores girls kept it close but beat Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 44-42. Jordan Walker lead the Sailors with 21 points.

Down US-31, Grand Haven hosted Hudsonville and the boys team defended home court with a 60-55 win.

