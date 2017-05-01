Frk's return could spark Griffins power play

The Grand Rapids Griffins swept the Milwaukee Admirals 3-0 in the first round for the second postseason in a row and the scary part for the rest of the American Hockey League was that they did it at less than full strength.

Now Martin Frk is healthy and read to contribute.

The forward tied his career high in goals during the regular season with 27, and set a new career high with 50 points in 65 games. Frk missed the last two games of the regular season, as well as the entire Admirals series, due to injury.

He's been missed on special teams-- Frk netted 12 power play goals this season, most on the team. Without him the Griffins were just 2 for 16 on the power play in their first round series.

