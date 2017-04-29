Future Wolverine Dylan McCaffrey jokes about his parents choosing Christian over him Thursday night

DENVER - Parents are constantly faced with tough decisions. Sometimes, that means choosing between their children during conflicts.

That was the case for the McCaffrey family Thursday night.

Christian McCaffrey was being drafted into the NFL, while his younger brother, Dylan, was being honored as the male prep athlete of the year at the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame.

Naturally, their parents--Broncos great Ed and his wife Lisa--chose to be with Christian as his pro dreams turned into a reality.

While that seemed to be the logical choice, Dylan still made sure to call out his mom and dad when accepting his award on stage. And, it was gold.

Watch the video above to see the full clip.

© 2017 KUSA-TV