GLI final: Western Michigan beats Michigan Tech, 1-0, in overtime

DETROIT - Sophomore forward Colt Conrad’s goal at 11:55 of overtime gave Western Michigan a 1-0 win over Michigan Tech in the final Great Lakes Invitational at Joe Louis Arena.

The game is officially considered a tie, but the Broncos lifted the John MacInnes Trophy.

“I just saw an opening in the front of the net,” Conrad said of how the game-winning goal developed. “Wade (Allison) had it behind the net and I called for it hoping he’d find me. It was a great pass and kind of had the whole net. Hit the post on the first one but stuck with it.

“It means everything. It feels good just for the team. We’ve worked so hard this season and I feel like we’re finally getting what we deserve.”

Michigan Tech freshman goaltender Angus (Beef) Redmond could have easily been named tournament MVP instead of Conrad, considering he made 24 saves, including six in overtime.

Redmond also made 23 saves in a 2-0 win over Michigan on Thursday for his second shutout of the season.

“I told Angus when the Western Michigan goaltender was named all-tournament….I’d take him over any goalie in the country right now,” said Michigan Tech coach Mel Pearson. “If I had a vote, he would have been the all-tournament goalie.”

Pearson was quick to say that was not meant to take anything away from the performance of Western Michigan freshman goalie Ben Blacker, who finished with 23 saves, including two in overtime.

As for the game-winning goal, Redmond said: “Bounced off something, kind of lost it. Next thing you know, a little scramble beside the net and it happened to pop in over my pad. Obviously a tough bounce.”

The Broncos won their third GLI title in five appearances. The Broncos beat Tech, 1-0 in overtime, at Comerica Park to win their last GLI title in 2013. They also won in 1986.

Michigan Tech was kicking themselves for squandering some opportunities on the power play. The Huskies had a 5-on-3 for 1:57 late in the second period, but failed to score. The Broncos were first penalized for too many men at 17:55 and junior defenseman Neal Goff went off for hooking three seconds later.

The Huskies also failed to capitalize early in overtime after Western Michigan defenseman Taylor Fleming was penalized a 5-minute major for checking from behind and a game misconduct at 6:06.

Michigan Tech forward Matt Roy was called for tripping at 8:26.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be as defensive as it was tonight,” Pearson said. “But obviously there weren’t a lot of opportunities. I thought both teams took time and space away.

“They got the break. I give Western Michigan a lot of credit. They’re a good hockey team. They kept pushing the pace and they got the bounce they needed.

“Having said that, I thought our power play let us down tonight.”

Pearson said the Huskies haven’t had a chance to practice 5-on-3 and it cost them.

“We just looked really stagnant on the power play,” Pearson said. “We just didn’t move the puck with any purpose.”

Allison appeared to score 1:11 into the game, but Michigan Tech challenged that the Broncos had been offsides. After review, the goal was disallowed.

With 3:28 left in the period, WMU sophomore forward Griffen Molino (Trenton) was denied on a breakaway by Redmond.

The Broncos had four players on the all-tournament team: Blacker, Conrad, sophomore defenseman Corey Schueneman and sophomore Matheson Iacopelli.

Senior defenseman Cliff Watson was the lone player to earn all-touurnament honors for Tech.

Junior forward Tony Calderone made all-tournament honors for Michigan.