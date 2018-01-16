Globetrotters returning to GR January 21st

Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters are heading back to Grand Rapids this weekend, Sunday January 21st, at Van Andel Arena.

WZZM 13 Sports Director Jamal Spencer will take the court wih the Globetrotters for the second straight year.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $99 and can be purchased at the Andel Arena and DeVos Place convention center box offices or online at Ticketmaster.com.

The globetrotters will take on the Washington Generals at 2 pm.

