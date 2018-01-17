Godwin Heights' Lamar Norman Jr. dazzles with dunks in win

WYOMING, MICH. - Wyoming Godwin Heights (8-1), the No. 4 ranked team in Class B in Mick McCabe’s latest rankings, won its fourth straight on Tuesday, taking down Belding, 100-24.

Godwin Heights was led by senior guard Lamar Norman Jr., who scored a game-high 30 points, while adding five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The three-star recruit, who's leaning toward Butler for college according to 247Sports, also finished with four dunks.

On the season, Norman, who has already eclipsed 1,000 points in his career, is averaging 28 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals per game.

Godwin Heights senior forward Markeese Hastings, a three-star Butler commit and the No. 10 ranked player in McCabe’s preseason player rankings, chipped in 17 points and 13 boards in the victory.

The Wolverines play next at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Wyoming Lee.

