Golden eagles clinch whac season title

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Couple charged with soliciting teens for sex
-
Lost skiers saved by snow cave
-
FInstagram for web
-
Couple charged with soliciting teens for sex
-
One suspect dead; another in custody in killing spree
-
Poll: Trump support slipping among women
-
Grand Rapids school on lock down
-
Whitecaps fall victim to phishing scam
-
Police chief heading to trial in fraud case
-
Super Saver: Alternative to Apple Air Pods
More Stories
-
Senate confirms Sessions as attorney generalFeb. 8, 2017, 7:29 p.m.
-
1 person shot; Grand Rapids police searching for suspectFeb. 8, 2017, 5:57 p.m.
-
Cascade Township Board hosts meeting on new businessFeb. 8, 2017, 11:35 p.m.