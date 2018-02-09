Golf Hall of Famer in town for West MI Golf Show

GRAND RAPIDS - One of the features of the West Michigan Golf Show at DeVos Place this weekend are multiple seminars with World Golf Hall of Famer Meg Mallon.

The 4-time LPGA major championship winner retired in 2010 after two and a half decades of top notch golf winning 18 tournaments and multiple Solheim Cups as a player and a coach.

She will be doing a Q&A session at the show Saturday at noon.

