Golf Hall of Famer in town for West MI Golf Show

Eric Lloyd, WZZM 6:37 PM. EST February 09, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS - One of the features of the West Michigan Golf Show at DeVos Place this weekend are multiple seminars with World Golf Hall of Famer Meg Mallon.

The 4-time LPGA major championship winner retired in 2010 after two and a half decades of top notch golf winning 18 tournaments and multiple Solheim Cups as a player and a coach.

She will be doing a Q&A session at the show Saturday at noon.

 

