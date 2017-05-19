GR Christian wins rubber match with Lowell, 13-7

GRAND RAPIDS - Caleb Koopman was outstanding in goal saving 12 of the 19 shots he took this evening and Evan Heemstra, Sam Ydenberg (1 gb), Dirk Zylstra (1 gb) Issac Buffinga (2gb) Collin Dalyrimple (2 gb, 54% face off), Matt Ellis (5 gb) and Will Peterson (5 gb) kept the Red Arrows away from scoring opportunities.

Offensively Keegan Stenstrom (5 gb, 1 asst) led all scorers with 5 followed by Cole Stenstrom (7 gb, 1 asst, ) with 4 goals and one each from Will Mehney (3 gb, 3 asst), Nick Vandinther, Brad Baysore (3 gb, 2 asst) and Jake Boender (2gb, 2 asst).

Chris Boyd was solid at face off winning 100% of the opportunities he was given.

