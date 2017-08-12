Grand Rapids hosting two world champion tournaments this weekend

Disc golfer in the park, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - This weekend is a big one for the city of Grand Rapids and two different kinds of athletes.

The Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) is holding its World Championship at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids. The disc golfing tournament coincides with the International Softball Congress' Men's World Tournament.

Both events will attract more than 1,000 athletes from 17 different countries.

The estimated economic impact of both events is about $2.2 million.

To learn more about the PDGA and see a full list of events and times, visit their website. If you're interested in information about the softball tournament, take a look at their website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV