Greenville-Belding game put on two-year hiatus

(Photo: Lenneman, Roger)

BELDING, MICH - A West Michigan high school football rivalry is ending, at least for the next two years. The rivalry between the Belding and the Greenville Yellow Jackets will be halted until at least 2019 according to a statement from the Belding superintendent.

The letters were sent out Thursday to parents and fans, and in the letter the superintendent said, "I watched our kids, who were half the size of Greenville’s players, get beat up both physically and mentally. "

Belding school has half the students of Greenville and has lost the past three games in " very lopsided losses," the superintendent wrote.

According the Greenville Daily News last year was he 99th meeting between the two teams, with Greenville beating Belding 49-6.

