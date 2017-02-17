GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Behind Cal Heeter’s 32-save performance and a balanced offensive attack, the Grand Rapids Griffins came out on top in Friday’s annual Purple Game at Van Andel Arena, bruising the San Antonio Rampage by a 5-1 count.

Ten Griffins recorded points, led by goal-and-assist efforts by Matthew Ford and Eric Tangradi, as the Central Division leaders claimed their third straight contest and extended the winless streak of the Pacific Division’s last-place team to six games.

The two teams will stage a rematch at 7 p.m. Saturday at Van Andel Arena.

Martin Frk struck for his team-leading 18th goal of the season 6:30 into the opening period, connecting on a slap shot from the left point during a delayed penalty. Mitch Callahan then made it 2-0 at the 10:55 mark, popping home a rebound in the slot after Tangradi had bounced a backhand off the right post.

The league’s top power play took advantage of a 5-on-3 situation a few minutes later to push the margin to three, as Ford skated the puck from the left corner to the top of the circles before ripping a wrist shot past Kent Simpson at 13:17. Evgeny Svechnikov earned an assist on the play to extend his Griffins rookie-record point streak to 12 games, tying for the fourth-longest scoring run in franchise history.

Troy Bourke put the Rampage (21-26-4-1) on the board at 11:17 of the second period by beating Heeter far-side from the right circle, and San Antonio quickly received a four-minute power play and a great chance to cut its deficit to one when Svechnikov was whistled off on a double-minor for high-sticking.

Not only did the Griffins (33-14-1-2) emerge unscathed, but they used that penalty kill as a springboard to go up 4-1. As Svechnikov exited the box, Dominic Turgeon blocked a shot in the high slot and passed the puck to Tyler Bertuzzi as the pair headed off on a 2-on-1. Bertuzzi eventually centered a pass to Turgeon on the doorstep, and the rookie redirected it past the pad of a sliding Simpson at 16:41 to restore the three-goal lead.

Tangradi finished off the scoring with 2:29 remaining in the third, picking the far corner after collecting a loose puck in the right circle.

Grand Rapids finished with a mere 37-33 advantage in shots after nearly blowing the Rampage out of the building during the opening 20 minutes, when it out-shot the visitors 17-6. The Griffins went 1-for-5 on the power play while denying San Antonio’s four opportunities.

(© 2017 WZZM)