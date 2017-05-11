Griffins can't rest on series lead

GRAND RAPIDS - A 3-1 series lead is nothing like it used to be. Historically a lock but in the last calendar year we have seen the Warriors and Indians fall in championship series with such a commanding lead. The Griffins are sitting with a 3-1 lead but as they head into Game 5, they are sitting on it, expecting it to be easy.

"Just thinking about Game 5 in their building," says Griffins' right wing Matthew Ford, "We want to finish the series and not give them any momentum."

The odds are in the Griffins' favor but they know the Chicago Wolves don't care about the odds. They know they can score goals in bunches and they know they have to do it now, to save their season.

"From the drop of the puck we have to be ready to go because we can't afford a slow start like we had in Game 2," says head coach Todd Nelson, "We don't want to give them any life, they are too good of a hockey team. They are too explosive. They're never out of a game so we have to make sure we are ready to go."

The Griffins have been the highest scoring team in the playoffs so far but the Wolves have had that potential all season. They just received three key players back from their parent club, the St. Louis Blues, and will have no reason to hold anything back Saturday.

"They want to win they want to come back they want to be the Cinderella story, right?" says goaltender Jared Coreau, "We tried to do that last year with Cleveland and you get excited once you get some life, when you get that second win and then possibly push that third game, then you force a Game 7. That's why it's hard especially Chicago having the skill they have."

"It's like a wounded animal that has their back to the wall they're probably the most dangerous and it's always tough to get that fourth win," says Nelson.

The penalty kill has been the key for the Griffins and staying out of the box period, especially in what has already been a very chippy series.

"When things are on the line and both teams have played physical," says Ford, "I don't expect it to be any different but I expect to see their best game of the series."

Game 5 is at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill at * PM Central Time Saturday.

© 2017 WZZM-TV